Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of -385.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

