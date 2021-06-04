Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $213.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.