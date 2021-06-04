Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $38.49 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

