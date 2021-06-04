Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 870 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 106,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

