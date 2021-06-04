Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $182.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.