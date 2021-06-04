Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $54.59 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88.

