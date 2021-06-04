Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

