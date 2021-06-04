Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.