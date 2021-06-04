Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $45.99 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53.

