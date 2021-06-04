Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81.

