Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 432,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.03 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.