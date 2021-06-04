Keystone Financial Group Acquires 1,813 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 137,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

