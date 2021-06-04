Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

