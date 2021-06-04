Keystone Financial Group Has $842,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

