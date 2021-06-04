Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.78 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

