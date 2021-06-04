Keystone Financial Group Sells 300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

TSCO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

