Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

