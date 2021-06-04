KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,128. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

