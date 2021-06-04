KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.