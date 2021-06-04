KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Down 17.6% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.01 or 0.00070058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $202.44 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00244412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.01165033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,076.91 or 0.99883983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

