Kleros Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

