Knekted (KNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $129,750.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.