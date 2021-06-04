Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $61,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KTB opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

