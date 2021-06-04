Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires 56,873 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Tsakos Energy Navigation makes up about 1.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

TNP opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

