Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,838,200.00.

Shares of KOSS opened at $30.83 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 million, a P/E ratio of 616.60 and a beta of -2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

