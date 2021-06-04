KuboCoin (KUBO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One KuboCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuboCoin has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00292457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00241019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.01116182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,660.38 or 1.00229111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

