L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.50. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 50,988 shares traded.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

