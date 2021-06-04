L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

LB stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

