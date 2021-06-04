Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $688,927. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,160. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

