Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $688,927. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LADR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,160. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
