Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 420,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,607. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.