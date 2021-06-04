Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Landstar System stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

