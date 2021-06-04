Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

