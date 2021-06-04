Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last three months.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

