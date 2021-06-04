Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

