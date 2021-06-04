Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
