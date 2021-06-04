Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LB. CIBC restated an underperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

LB stock opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

