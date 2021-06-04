Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.93

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.93 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.13). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 168.10 ($2.20), with a volume of 3,435,471 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85). Also, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

