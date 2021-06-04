Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.52. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 48,872 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.