LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.26.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

