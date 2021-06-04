Lethean Tops One Day Volume of $13,210.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $13,210.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

