Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Bradley J. Haas Sells 57,169 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,516,121.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

