LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.62. 5,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,229,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.