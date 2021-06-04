LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.62. 5,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,229,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

