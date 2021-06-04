Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $6.50 on Friday. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.11.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

