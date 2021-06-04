Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

