Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

