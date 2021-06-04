Linear Reaches Market Cap of $161.74 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $161.74 million and $24.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.01019115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.57 or 0.10236707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052355 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,663,533,270 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

