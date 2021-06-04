LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,398. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

