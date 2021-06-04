loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Financial Contrast

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CURO Group and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

CURO Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than CURO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.88 $75.73 million $1.52 11.81 loanDepot $4.31 billion 1.06 N/A N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Summary

CURO Group beats loanDepot on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

