Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Down to $37.81

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $37.05. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,881 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.