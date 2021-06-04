Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.28% of TPI Composites worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,668 shares of company stock worth $8,915,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

