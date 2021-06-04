Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 14,413 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.05% of Purple Innovation worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.